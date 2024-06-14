Russians plan to launch classes to train "policemen" in occupied Kherson region - National Resistance Center

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region, Russians are forming special classes to train "policemen". This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.



The National Resistance Center explained that the initiative came from the Kremlin and is being actively implemented by the local occupation authorities

On the basis of secondary schools in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the occupiers have begun the process of forming specialized classes to train "policemen" - said the resistance.

It is noted that here children will undergo military training and "patriotic education," which will primarily involve justifying the Nazi crimes of the Russian Federation.

Invaders continue to look for propagandists among young people in the occupied territories - The Resistance Center

Upon completion of the special course, the graduates will receive the rank of primary sergeant and will perform the work of "policemen". In the TOT of Kherson region, the first such class will be opened at the beginning of the new school year in Skadovsk.

The occupiers began to actively organize the first such classes from the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The so-called cadet classes are already operating in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia - the National Resistance Center summarized.



The National Resistance Center said that Russians opened another police school in occupied Mariupol , where 400 students will study