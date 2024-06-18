$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11856 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Government has expanded the scope of the "5-7-9" loan program - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22649 views

The government expanded the scope of the 5-7-9 loan program to include loans for the construction and equipment of gas turbine, gas piston, and biogas plants.

Government has expanded the scope of the "5-7-9" loan program - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution expanding the scope of the 5-7-9 loan program. Loans will be available for the construction and arrangement of gas turbine, gas piston and biogas generating units. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

Today, the Government has adopted a resolution expanding the scope of the 5-7-9 loan program. Now, affordable loans will be available for the construction and equipping of gas turbine, gas piston and biogas generating plants. Access to liquidity is a key prerequisite for the implementation of such projects to decentralize the energy system,

- Shmyhal said.

He also noted that a program of interest-free lending for households to install solar panels and wind turbines is being developed in cooperation with the NBU.

Recall

During the martial law period, entrepreneurs took out more than 55.1 thousand loans for about UAH 220 billion under the state program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%," with the majority of them being used to finance working capital and for anti-war purposes.

