Government has expanded the scope of the "5-7-9" loan program - Shmyhal

Today, the Government has adopted a resolution expanding the scope of the 5-7-9 loan program. Now, affordable loans will be available for the construction and equipping of gas turbine, gas piston and biogas generating plants. Access to liquidity is a key prerequisite for the implementation of such projects to decentralize the energy system, - Shmyhal said.

He also noted that a program of interest-free lending for households to install solar panels and wind turbines is being developed in cooperation with the NBU.

Recall

During the martial law period, entrepreneurs took out more than 55.1 thousand loans for about UAH 220 billion under the state program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%," with the majority of them being used to finance working capital and for anti-war purposes.