Zelensky signs law on common roaming area with the EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on the Implementation of European Legislation on Roaming" (No. 10265). This was reported by UNN with reference to the draft law on the parliament's website.

The document allows Ukrainians to use domestic mobile tariffs on a permanent basis in the territory of EU member states and not to pay additional fees for roaming services (taking into account fair use policies). EU citizens, in turn, will have the same rights when visiting Ukraine.

This will create a common roaming area between Ukraine and the EU, which will facilitate the free movement of Ukrainian and EU citizens within the common roaming area and enjoy the benefits of "Roaming like at home" without paying additional roaming fees.

Conditions will also be created for:

Ukraine gaining internal market treatment with the EU in the field of electronic communications/integration of Ukraine into the EU Digital Single Market;

protection of the rights and interests of consumers (users of roaming services) and compliance with the principle of transparency when ordering and receiving regulated roaming services within the common roaming area (within the EU);



Ensuring cooperation of Ukrainian electronic communication service providers on equal terms with European ones creates an opportunity for them to form competitive advantages through the development of new business segments or their improvement;



ensuring effective cooperation with BEREC and the BEREC Office, including ensuring the financial capacity of the NQEC to carry out such cooperation;



to ensure effective protection of Ukraine's interests in cross-border dispute resolution in the field of electronic communications (except for disputes related to the coordination of radio frequency spectrum).



monitoring and collecting information on unintentional roaming, warning providers of electronic communication networks and/or services about individual cases of unintentional roaming, as well as taking other measures in accordance with the law;

monitoring of tariffs for regulated roaming services;

monitoring of suppliers' compliance.



According to the authors of the draft law, the law significantly improves the investment climate for businesses in the field of electronic communications.

This law shall enter into force on the day following the day of its publication and shall be enacted on the date determined by Ukraine and the European Union at the level of decisions of bilateral bodies of Ukraine and the European Union.

Recall

On May 22, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a billallowing Ukrainians to use national mobile tariffs without additional roaming charges when traveling to EU countries.

In 2023, the government reported that Ukraine and the EU had officially fixed the terms and conditions of joining European roaming.