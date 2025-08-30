Parubiy's murder: Glovo declares readiness to cooperate with law enforcement

Glovo is ready to provide full support to law enforcement agencies in the investigation of the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy, to help establish all circumstances and find the perpetrators. This was reported to a journalist by UNN in Glovo's press service.

We are deeply shocked by the brutal murder of politician and statesman Andriy Parubiy. We express our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Glovo is ready to provide full support to law enforcement agencies in the investigation to help establish all circumstances and find the perpetrators. - Glovo reported.

Context

It was reported that the shooter who killed Parubiy was wearing a Glovo uniform.

Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murder

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later stated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in the Lviv region.

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an employee of the State Protection Department from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, the head of the Maidan Self-Defense.