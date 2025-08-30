Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murder

A video has emerged of the murder of the former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, People's Deputy of the 9th convocation Andriy Parubiy. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

The footage shows Parubiy walking on one of the streets of Lviv, after which a man with a Glovo bag emerges from behind cars, follows the people's deputy, then pulls out a pistol, shoots him in the back, and flees.

Context

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The ODA clarified that the shooter is being sought in the Lviv region.

For reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an employee of the State Protection Department from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, the head of Maidan Self-Defense.