Exclusive
08:05 AM
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Parts of three regions without electricity due to enemy attacks, no emergency blackouts reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

Due to shelling and hostilities, parts of Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without electricity. Energy workers are working on restoration, and hourly blackouts are in effect in most regions.

Enemy attacks have left some residents in three regions without electricity; most regions are experiencing scheduled power outages, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some communities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions temporarily remain without electricity.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, where the security situation allows, crews are already working on restoration: "Energy workers go to facilities immediately after air raid alerts are lifted and do everything possible to quickly power homes, hospitals, schools, and enterprises."

"Today, most regions are forced to implement hourly blackouts, and for enterprises - power limitation schedules," the Ministry of Energy noted.

There is no information about emergency blackouts that occurred in some regions the day before.

Ukraine's energy recovery will cost over $90 billion - Shmyhal26.02.26, 20:44 • 3912 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine