Parts of three regions without electricity due to enemy attacks, no emergency blackouts reported

Enemy attacks have left some residents in three regions without electricity; most regions are experiencing scheduled power outages, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some communities in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions temporarily remain without electricity. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, where the security situation allows, crews are already working on restoration: "Energy workers go to facilities immediately after air raid alerts are lifted and do everything possible to quickly power homes, hospitals, schools, and enterprises."

"Today, most regions are forced to implement hourly blackouts, and for enterprises - power limitation schedules," the Ministry of Energy noted.

There is no information about emergency blackouts that occurred in some regions the day before.

