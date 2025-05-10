Pakistan confirmed a ceasefire with India after US-brokered talks

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar confirmed the cessation of hostilities with India. He wrote about this on his "X" social network page, UNN reports.

According to the minister, Islamabad "has always strived for peace and security in the region, but without compromising sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising its sovereignty and territorial integrity – wrote Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

US President Donald Trump reported that India and Pakistan have agreed to a complete ceasefire. This happened after negotiations mediated by the United States.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been strained since 1947 due to the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a number of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

Recently, an attack on tourists took place in the Jammu and Kashmir region, killing 26 people. The "Kashmir Resistance" group claimed responsibility, calling the victims agents.

India and Pakistan have announced a mutual cessation of visas and deportation of certain categories of citizens from their territories.

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. It is reported that the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed and 46 were injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires and expressed its protest to him because of the hostilities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India reacted to Pakistan's actions: they stated that the missile strikes were carried out in order to stop planned terrorist attacks.

Also, UNN reported that a large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan, in which 125 fighters took part. At the same time, the plane of neither side went beyond the airspace of its country.

On Saturday, May 10, the Government of Pakistan announced the start of a large-scale military operation "Bunyan un Marsoos" in response to actions by India.