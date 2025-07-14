$41.780.04
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
03:00 PM • 2064 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 10158 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
01:52 PM • 18860 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 20992 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 19417 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 25226 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 27161 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
July 14, 08:14 AM • 34037 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
July 14, 07:47 AM • 38783 views
"This water cannot be consumed in principle": details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 35683 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Over half of the battles on the front are concentrated in three directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3334 views

Since the beginning of July 14, 88 battles have taken place on the front, more than half of which are concentrated in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions. Ukrainian military personnel are repelling numerous enemy attacks, who are actively using aviation and artillery.

Over half of the battles on the front are concentrated in three directions - General Staff

More than half of the 88 battles on the front since the beginning of the current day took place in three directions - Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Lyman, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on July 14, writes UNN.

At this time, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 88 times. It is most active in the Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, border areas of our country suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including the settlements of Krasnyi Khutir, Mykhalchyna Sloboda of Chernihiv Oblast; Lukashenkivske, Bratenytsia, Buniakyne, Hirky, Baranivka, Maryine, Prokhody of Sumy Oblast. The Shostka area was subjected to an air strike.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy conducted 10 offensive actions, currently three combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropped a total of 11 guided bombs, and carried out 170 shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, three combat engagements took place near Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked five times in the Kupiansk direction in the areas of Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Nova Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled 10 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Torske and in the directions of Novoserhiivka, Shandryholove. Four more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance towards Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Verkhnokamyanske and Vyimka.

Currently, in the Kramatorsk direction, there have been four enemy assaults. The enemy attacked towards Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers conducted three assault actions on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Toretsk, Rusyn Yar and Dyliivka. Ukrainian units have already repelled one attack, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 26 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Myrny, Rodynske, Fedorivka, Razine, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Novopavlivka, Myrnograd.

While restraining the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 24 attacks by enemy units, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders launched 12 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Novokhatske, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Myrny, Pudubne, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole and Temirivka. Our soldiers have already repelled nine attacks. The battles continue.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, invading units attacked Ukrainian positions once, trying to advance towards Kamyanske. Novodanylivka and Plavni were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders have currently repelled four assault actions by the occupiers. The enemy attacked Odradokamyanka with unguided aerial missiles.

In other directions, as indicated, no significant changes have been noted at this time.

Russian troops lost over 1,100 soldiers and 51 artillery systems in a day - General Staff14.07.25, 06:43 • 4028 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Chernihiv Oblast
Shostka
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
