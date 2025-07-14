Russian troops lost over 1,100 soldiers and 51 artillery systems in a day - General Staff
On July 13, Russian troops lost 1,130 soldiers and 51 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.07.25 are estimated to be over a million personnel and 30 thousand artillery systems.
On July 13, Russian troops lost 1,130 soldiers and 51 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.07.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1,035,060 (+1,130) killed
- tanks ‒ 11,019 (+3)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 22,987 (+4)
- artillery systems ‒ 30,294 (+51)
- MLRS ‒ 1,438 (0)
- air defense systems ‒ 1,194 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 421 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 45,635 (+124)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3,491 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 55,025 (+102)
- special equipment ‒ 3,932 (+3)
Data is being updated.
According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."
