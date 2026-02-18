Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka

Ukraine has imposed a package of sanctions against Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenka, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media on February 18, UNN reports.

Today, Ukraine has applied a package of sanctions against Alexander Lukashenka, and we are significantly stepping up our efforts to counter all forms of his assistance in the killing of Ukrainians. We will work with partners to ensure this has a global effect. - Zelenskyy announced.

As Zelenskyy noted, "in the second half of 2025, Russians deployed a system of repeaters on the territory of Belarus to control attack drones, which increased the capabilities of the Russian army to strike our northern regions – from Kyiv region to Volyn." "The Russians would not have been able to carry out some of the strikes, particularly on energy facilities and railways in our regions, without such assistance from Belarus," the President pointed out.

"More than 3,000 Belarusian enterprises have been put at the service of the Russian war and supply equipment, machinery, and components that are categorized as critically important. This includes components for the production of missiles that terrorize our cities and villages," Zelenskyy continued. "The development of infrastructure for deploying medium-range missiles – 'Oreshnik' – on Belarusian territory is also ongoing, which poses an obvious threat not only to Ukrainians but also to all Europeans."

"Alexander Lukashenka not only provided the territory of Belarus for 'Oreshnik'. Last year, the country's enterprises supplied Russia with critical nodes, components, and mechanical bases for this weapon. This continues in 2026," Zelenskyy emphasized.

"Alexander Lukashenka has long been exchanging Belarus's sovereignty for the continuation of his personal power, helping Russians circumvent world sanctions for this aggression, actively justifying the Russian war, and now he is also increasing his own participation in escalating and prolonging the war. There will be special consequences for this," the President stressed.

