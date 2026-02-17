Russia receives German transistors for drones despite sanctions - HUR

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 206 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 4508 views
Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of EnergyPhoto
04:30 AM • 19957 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 31225 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 40857 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 33428 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 51237 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 32949 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 59413 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27583 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
0m/s
79%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – Reuters04:45 AM • 11562 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhoto04:57 AM • 6706 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian markets05:21 AM • 6972 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meeting06:12 AM • 4128 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine06:14 AM • 7192 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 22986 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 33538 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 51237 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 59413 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 90721 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Geneva
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 17845 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 15713 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 18245 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 27116 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 32546 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Kh-101
Shahed-136

Russia receives German transistors for drones despite sanctions - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

One Russian 'Shahed/Geran' type drone can contain up to 12 transistors manufactured by the German company Infineon Technologies. Russia receives these components through shadow schemes, bypassing sanctions.

Russia receives German transistors for drones despite sanctions - HUR
Photo: HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

One Russian drone of the "Shahed/Geran" type can contain 8 to 12 transistors manufactured in Germany. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

One Russian drone of the "Shahed/Geran" type can contain 8 to 12 transistors manufactured by the German company Infineon Technologies - specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed Deutsche Welle journalists about this and showed samples of technological components that Russia receives despite sanctions. Given the aggressor state's plans to produce 40,000 combat drones per year, Russia's annual need for such transistors could reach up to half a million units.

- the post says.

At the same time, Germany remains one of the leading states supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia, condemning the aggression of the Russian Federation and supporting the sanctions regime, but the country traditionally remains in the zone of increased attention of Russian special services.

The aggressor uses old connections, namely - agents of influence, shadow lobbyists of its interests in Germany in business and political circles to organize schemes for supplying prohibited goods bypassing sanctions. In particular, these schemes include the creation of shell companies and gray logistics chains that pass through third countries, which allows Russia to obtain prohibited high-quality components for manufacturing weapons and continuing the genocidal war in Europe.

- the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense states.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, such a situation requires strengthening export control mechanisms, a higher level of coordination between European partners to promptly identify and block Russian schemes.

Recall

Belarusian companies associated with Lukashenka earned $125 million from supplying microchips for Russian military equipment. Among the supplied products are prohibited Western components for missiles and fighter jets.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Deutsche Welle
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Europe
Germany
Ukraine