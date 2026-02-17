One Russian drone of the "Shahed/Geran" type can contain 8 to 12 transistors manufactured in Germany. This is reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

One Russian drone of the "Shahed/Geran" type can contain 8 to 12 transistors manufactured by the German company Infineon Technologies - specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed Deutsche Welle journalists about this and showed samples of technological components that Russia receives despite sanctions. Given the aggressor state's plans to produce 40,000 combat drones per year, Russia's annual need for such transistors could reach up to half a million units.

At the same time, Germany remains one of the leading states supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia, condemning the aggression of the Russian Federation and supporting the sanctions regime, but the country traditionally remains in the zone of increased attention of Russian special services.

The aggressor uses old connections, namely - agents of influence, shadow lobbyists of its interests in Germany in business and political circles to organize schemes for supplying prohibited goods bypassing sanctions. In particular, these schemes include the creation of shell companies and gray logistics chains that pass through third countries, which allows Russia to obtain prohibited high-quality components for manufacturing weapons and continuing the genocidal war in Europe.