Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitis

Popular Ukrainian rap artist alyona alyona (Alona Savranenko) reported a sharp deterioration in her health and a diagnosed bronchitis. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Threads.

Details

According to the performer, she felt well the day before, but the illness appeared suddenly. Now her condition is so difficult that even breathing causes discomfort. The artist suggests that she might have caught a seasonal viral infection, which is currently actively spreading, and admits that she really dislikes periods of illness.

I caught this flu that everyone is getting. Bronchitis is so bad that it hurts to breathe. And yesterday I was as fresh as a daisy. Is it like that with age? Or are these some new diseases that are progressing? I don't like illnesses - the artist noted.

Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications

Currently, the singer is undergoing treatment and recovering. Fans in the comments supported her with warm words, advised ways to recover faster, and wished her to return to normal health as soon as possible.

Recall

Famous Ukrainian choreographer and dancer Zhenya Kot recently underwent surgical intervention. He published a photo with his head bandaged, noting that the operation was successful.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian singer Natalka Karpa was hospitalized due to severe intoxication of the body caused by an infectious disease. In parallel with her hospitalization, health problems also arose in family members.