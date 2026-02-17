$43.170.07
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
08:25 AM • 11509 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 23943 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 35338 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
February 16, 04:45 PM • 44784 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 35397 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
February 16, 01:44 PM • 55370 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
February 16, 12:57 PM • 33530 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
February 16, 11:42 AM • 62293 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 27746 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Ukrainian rap artist alyona alyona reported a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitis, which caused pain when breathing. The artist suggests that she caught a seasonal viral infection.

Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitis

Popular Ukrainian rap artist alyona alyona (Alona Savranenko) reported a sharp deterioration in her health and a diagnosed bronchitis. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Threads.

Details

According to the performer, she felt well the day before, but the illness appeared suddenly. Now her condition is so difficult that even breathing causes discomfort. The artist suggests that she might have caught a seasonal viral infection, which is currently actively spreading, and admits that she really dislikes periods of illness.

I caught this flu that everyone is getting. Bronchitis is so bad that it hurts to breathe. And yesterday I was as fresh as a daisy. Is it like that with age? Or are these some new diseases that are progressing? I don't like illnesses

- the artist noted.

Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications15.02.26, 16:11 • 92592 views

Currently, the singer is undergoing treatment and recovering. Fans in the comments supported her with warm words, advised ways to recover faster, and wished her to return to normal health as soon as possible.

Recall

Famous Ukrainian choreographer and dancer Zhenya Kot recently underwent surgical intervention. He published a photo with his head bandaged, noting that the operation was successful.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian singer Natalka Karpa was hospitalized due to severe intoxication of the body caused by an infectious disease. In parallel with her hospitalization, health problems also arose in family members.

Stanislav Karmazin

