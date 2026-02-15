Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications

Epidemiologists, specialists from the Center for Public Health, and family doctor Natalia Brozdnyakova explained how to recognize influenza A, who should see a doctor without delay, what complications are possible, and why early antiviral therapy and vaccination reduce the risks of infection.

Ukraine is experiencing a seasonal increase in influenza incidence. Against this background, doctors remind about the typical symptoms of influenza A, high-risk groups, and possible complications, including viral pneumonia.

In the material, UNN collected key recommendations on when to see a doctor, how treatment decisions are made, and what role early antiviral therapy plays.

Current outbreak of ARVI and influenza in Ukraine: what the statistics say

According to data published in the Information Bulletin of the Public Health Center (PHC), over the last four full weeks of the epidemic season (January 12 - February 8), a steady increase in the registered incidence of ARVI has been observed in Ukraine. The number of sick people increased from 122,335 in the third week of the period to 160,255 infected in the sixth week (+31% in 4 weeks), with a parallel increase in hospitalizations from 4,422 to 5,660 per week.

The PHC reports: from February 2 to February 8, 2026, the epidemic threshold for influenza incidence (average level) was exceeded in:

Kyiv region;

Poltava region;

Khmelnytskyi regions.

Low level — in Volyn, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions.

Thus, as of now, the situation in Ukraine is as follows: severe pneumonia and deaths occur not because a deadly flu appeared out of nowhere, but because seasonal influenza A is actively circulating, part of the population (especially children, the elderly, and patients with chronic diseases) is vulnerable, vaccination rates are very low, and seeking medical help is often delayed, as people choose self-treatment until the last moment.

In Ukraine, about 5,000 patients with ARVI were hospitalized in a week

Influenza A in Ukraine: how to recognize it, when to see a doctor, and why self-treatment is dangerous

UNN spoke with family doctor Natalia Brozdnyakova about how to detect the disease and how dangerous it can be. The doctor emphasized: influenza A is a viral disease that becomes active every year in the autumn-winter period and can cause serious complications, especially for people with chronic diseases and children.

According to the doctor, influenza A most often manifests with typical flu symptoms in people of all ages: high fever, body aches.

"At the same time, the onset may not be classic, when the temperature appears from the first day. In some patients, general weakness may dominate first. A feeling of fatigue may come first, and only then — the temperature appears," Brozdnyakova explained.

Among other possible manifestations, she named headache, drowsiness, sore throat, dry nose, and loss of voice.

How long does the acute period last and how does the disease develop

The doctor describes the development of symptoms as wave-like. According to her, symptoms can develop within 3-5 days.

She also mentions the so-called prodromal period, when a person is not yet fully sick, but already feels unwell.

"There may be body aches, weakness, loss of voice for a day or two. And then the temperature appears and there will already be clinical manifestations in the period of the disease's peak," the family doctor emphasized.

Who should not stay at home: risk groups among influenza A patients

Natalia Brozdnyakova emphasizes: even if the symptoms seem mild, people from risk groups should not delay seeing a doctor.

These groups include:

people with diabetes;

hypertensive patients;

patients with chronic diseases;

children with autoimmune diseases.

Separately, the doctor emphasizes the vulnerability of the youngest.

"The most vulnerable are babies. Especially children under 6 months, newborns," the interlocutor of UNN emphasized.

She once again stressed: timely examination, testing, and properly selected treatment can reduce the risks of complications and exacerbations of concomitant diagnoses.

What can be done in the first days of influenza A

According to the doctor, in the first day or two, people sometimes try to cope on their own, taking antipyretics. But then it is important not to wait for the worsening of well-being to pass on its own.

"If weakness increases, there are problems with blood pressure or chronic conditions worsen, you need to contact your family doctor, take a test, and then decide on flu therapy," said Natalia Brozdnyakova.

What complications can influenza A cause

The most dangerous consequences of influenza are related to respiratory tract damage. First of all, the family doctor in this context names pneumonia. Also among the complications are laryngitis and laryngotracheitis, as well as otitis, which can lead to hearing problems. The latter is especially dangerous for young children.

A separate risk area is chronic diseases in adults. Natalia Brozdnyakova explains that even controlled conditions can sharply worsen against the background of influenza A infection. In particular, this applies to asthma, which can worsen in a person who has become infected.

How and what treats influenza A in Ukraine

The medic emphasized that the key drug in flu treatment is an antiviral agent. It is considered among doctors the "gold standard" for treating influenza A. The drug is prescribed to patients from the first day of diagnosing the disease.

The family doctor explained: early therapy allows preventing the risk of complications, quickly reducing the viral load, and normalizing the patient's condition. At the same time, she separately emphasized: the dosage of the drug is calculated based on the weight of a particular person and is prescribed by a medic during a personal appointment.

Additionally, a person infected with the flu may also be prescribed non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Influenza A vaccination: recommended for Ukrainians, but not free

The UNN interlocutor explained that flu vaccination in Ukraine is recommended, but the state does not purchase the vaccine as mandatory, as is the case with drugs for vaccinations included in the National Vaccination Calendar.

At the same time, you can get vaccinated against influenza A at your own expense.

"Each parent can purchase (the vaccine, — ed.) independently at a pharmacy, and then — contact their family doctor and get vaccinated right in the office," the medic said.

Updated Calendar of Preventive Vaccinations came into force in Ukraine

Is this year's influenza A special and is it true that it is "more contagious" than others

Doctor Natalia Brozdnyakova noted that the seasonality for influenza this year is typical:

"Every year we record many cases of flu in the period from November to April."

At the same time, the dominant type may change from season to season.

"Last year we had an outbreak of influenza B. This year (it makes itself felt, — ed.) an outbreak of influenza A in most cases," the family doctor confirmed.

Regarding the special "contagiousness" of influenza type A, the doctor directly refuted this popular statement on social networks. She emphasized that both influenza type A and influenza type B are highly contagious strains.

Therefore, the prevention system in families is the same: if someone gets sick, others should take care of protection and consult a doctor.

