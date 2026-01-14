$43.180.08
In Ukraine, about 5,000 patients with ARVI were hospitalized in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

In the week from January 5 to 11, 2026, 121,497 people in Ukraine fell ill with ARVI, and 360 with COVID-19. The incidence of ARVI increased by 15.2%, and COVID-19 by 29.6%.

In Ukraine, about 5,000 patients with ARVI were hospitalized in a week

Over the week, more than 121,000 people in Ukraine fell ill with ARVI, and 360 with COVID-19, UNN reports with reference to the Public Health Center.

Details

As reported by the Center, the situation with the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) in Ukraine remains stable — a background level of incidence is observed in most regions of Ukraine, only in Lviv region a low level of exceeding the epidemic threshold was recorded.

In the week from January 5 to 11, 2026, 121,497 people in Ukraine fell ill with ARVI (65,947 adults and 55,550 children under 17), which is 15.2% more than the corresponding figure last week. 4,827 patients with ARVI were hospitalized, of whom 2,578 were children. COVID-19 incidence: 360 people fell ill during the week (29.6% more than a week earlier)

- the report says.

How to reduce the risk of ARVI infection in crowded places

When in public transport or premises with a large number of people, such as reception areas of government agencies or shelters, follow these tips to protect yourself from respiratory infections:

  • minimize touching surfaces — handrails, handles; after contact, use an antiseptic;
    • if possible, keep your distance — even half a meter already reduces the risk of virus transmission;
      • choose places closer to fresh air, such as open windows or doors, if it is safe;
        • avoid close conversations in enclosed spaces;
          • use an antiseptic immediately after leaving transport or a crowded place.

            Incidence of ARVI decreased: epidemic threshold exceeded in one region, influenza circulation in 1531.12.25, 17:04 • 2652 views

            Antonina Tumanova

            Health
            Lviv Oblast
            Ukraine