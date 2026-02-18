$43.170.07
February 17, 06:24 PM • 12737 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 25518 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 27947 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 29801 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 27481 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 24791 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 28898 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 37041 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 48780 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 57233 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2838 views

A massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare services. YouTube announced the return of all platforms to normal operation after resolving an issue with the recommendation system.

Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare services

A massive failure in the operation of Google, YouTube, Cloudflare and other services occurred last night, according to Downdetector monitoring data, UNN writes.

Details

YouTube later announced that all its platforms had "returned to normal" after, according to the Independent, more than a quarter of a million users reported problems accessing the video platform.

The most frequently reported problems were with the YouTube app, which users reported. "This is related to a broader issue on YouTube, and we are also working to fix it," YouTube said in a statement.

YouTube later confirmed that "the issue has been fixed" on all platforms.

"The issue with our recommendation system has been resolved, and all our platforms (YouTube.com, YouTube app, YouTube Music, Kids, and TV) are back to normal! We greatly appreciate your patience while we resolved this issue," reads a statement on the YouTube help page.

Cloudflare also reported that they were "aware of an issue where newly enabled R2 accounts are experiencing SSL errors when making requests via the S3-compatible API."

And later they issued a statement that "the problem has been identified and a fix is being implemented."

Before that, they also reported that "Google Trust Services experienced an unplanned outage."

"The engineering department has redirected pending certificate orders to another certification authority where necessary, and is closely monitoring the incident with the third party," Cloudflare later stated.

