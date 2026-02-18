Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare services

A massive failure in the operation of Google, YouTube, Cloudflare and other services occurred last night, according to Downdetector monitoring data, UNN writes.

Details

YouTube later announced that all its platforms had "returned to normal" after, according to the Independent, more than a quarter of a million users reported problems accessing the video platform.

The most frequently reported problems were with the YouTube app, which users reported. "This is related to a broader issue on YouTube, and we are also working to fix it," YouTube said in a statement.

YouTube later confirmed that "the issue has been fixed" on all platforms.

"The issue with our recommendation system has been resolved, and all our platforms (YouTube.com, YouTube app, YouTube Music, Kids, and TV) are back to normal! We greatly appreciate your patience while we resolved this issue," reads a statement on the YouTube help page.

Cloudflare also reported that they were "aware of an issue where newly enabled R2 accounts are experiencing SSL errors when making requests via the S3-compatible API."

And later they issued a statement that "the problem has been identified and a fix is being implemented."

Before that, they also reported that "Google Trust Services experienced an unplanned outage."

"The engineering department has redirected pending certificate orders to another certification authority where necessary, and is closely monitoring the incident with the third party," Cloudflare later stated.

