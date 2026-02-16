$43.100.11
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 1336 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 4342 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 15215 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 14022 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 20331 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 28986 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 33942 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 65870 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48568 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38762 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
Social network X experienced an outage, with complaints coming from various countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Users of the social network X (formerly Twitter) from Ukraine, the USA, Poland, Great Britain, France, and Germany are reporting outages. The problems concern the operation of the website, the application, and server connection.

Social network X experienced an outage, with complaints coming from various countries

Failures are being recorded in the social network X (formerly Twitter). According to Downdetector, numerous complaints are coming from users, including from Ukraine, the USA, Poland, Great Britain, France, and Germany, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, in Ukraine, 58% of users complain about the website's operation, and another 38% about the application's operation.

Failures are also observed in the USA, where 16% complain about the website's operation, and 53% about the application's operation.

In addition, failures are observed in Poland, France, Germany, and Great Britain. Thus, in Poland, users complain about the application's operation (53%), in Germany, there are problems with connecting to the server, and in France, users complain about the application's operation (56% of users).

Recall

On the evening of February 3, users of the ChatGPT chatbot from OpenAI recorded interruptions in the service's operation. OpenAI confirmed "an increased number of errors," the causes of the failure are unknown.

