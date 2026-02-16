Social network X experienced an outage, with complaints coming from various countries

Failures are being recorded in the social network X (formerly Twitter). According to Downdetector, numerous complaints are coming from users, including from Ukraine, the USA, Poland, Great Britain, France, and Germany, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, in Ukraine, 58% of users complain about the website's operation, and another 38% about the application's operation.

Failures are also observed in the USA, where 16% complain about the website's operation, and 53% about the application's operation.

In addition, failures are observed in Poland, France, Germany, and Great Britain. Thus, in Poland, users complain about the application's operation (53%), in Germany, there are problems with connecting to the server, and in France, users complain about the application's operation (56% of users).

Recall

On the evening of February 3, users of the ChatGPT chatbot from OpenAI recorded interruptions in the service's operation. OpenAI confirmed "an increased number of errors," the causes of the failure are unknown.