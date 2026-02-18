Kremlin's new "moral" vertical prepares Russians for a long war against Ukraine and the West - Foreign Intelligence Service

The Kremlin is preparing the institutionalization of the policy of "traditional values," considering the creation of a permanent interdepartmental group for the systematic promotion of this narrative in the Russian information space. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS), informs UNN.

It is noted that formally the initiative is presented as an attempt to form a "family-oriented environment," but the set of planned tools indicates a further strengthening of ideological control.

From March 1, 2026, a ban on the distribution of films that allegedly discredit "traditional values" will come into effect: they will not receive distribution licenses, will be pushed out of large online platforms, and fines are provided for their distribution. Simultaneously, from the 2026/2027 academic year, the subject "spiritual and moral culture of Russia" will be introduced in schools, and universities plan digital testing of students for compliance with the state's ideological guidelines - the report says.

It is indicated that such formalization of "value" policy is part of a broader domestic political strategy: through the moral and ideological agenda, the Russian authorities seek to consolidate society, increase loyalty to the decision-making center, and at the same time strengthen control over the information environment. At the same time, shifting the focus from economic difficulties to cultural conflicts also reduces political risks for the Kremlin.

"In the foreign policy dimension, the institutionalization of this doctrine reinforces the presentation of the war against Ukraine as a long-term civilizational confrontation with the West. Such a framework expands the authorities' ability to justify high military spending, further restrictions on civil liberties, and the redistribution of resources in favor of security forces, making ideology a tool of governance in conditions of protracted confrontation," the FIS summarizes.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported on new Russian history textbooks for grades 10-11 that justify the war against Ukraine. They present the aggression as a "forced step" to save the world from NATO.

