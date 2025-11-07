Military propaganda intensified in Russian kindergartens

In Russian kindergartens, "museums of the special military operation" have begun to be created - a new propaganda tool approved at the all-Russian forum of preschool education. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

In Russian kindergartens, a new propaganda format is being introduced - museums of the "special military operation."

This "upbringing methodology" was approved at the all-Russian forum of preschool education, which was held with the support of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation. Earlier, the Kremlin introduced "conversations about important things" - weekly propaganda lessons that justify the Kremlin's actions and heroize participants in the war against Ukraine. And now, by creating museums dedicated to the war, the Russian authorities are going further in militaristic propaganda among the youngest children - reports the Center for Countering Disinformation.

It is noted that since the full-scale invasion, the Russian authorities have consistently built a system of ideological control aimed at raising a generation loyal to the Putin regime.

"Children are raised in an atmosphere of hatred for Ukraine and the West, starting propaganda processing from kindergarten," the CCD added.

Recall

Russia allocated 1.5 billion rubles for propaganda in schools in the temporarily occupied territories, calling the war against Ukraine "the return of lands." School principals are forced to submit fake reports on the "successful adaptation" of children to avoid inspections.

Russia intensifies militarization of youth in occupied territories of Ukraine through educational institutions