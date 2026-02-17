$43.170.07
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Ukraine, the US, and Russia are starting another round of negotiations. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, thanked the US and Switzerland for their support.

New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - Umerov

Ukraine, the US, and Russia are starting a new round of negotiations in Geneva, Umerov, the head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov announced on Telegram, UNN reports.

Today we are starting another round of negotiations in a trilateral format – Ukraine, the USA, Russia

- Umerov said.

He expressed gratitude to "the American side for its involvement and consistent work in the negotiation process," and to Switzerland "for organizing and providing conditions for the meetings."

"We have a framework of work agreed upon by the President of Ukraine and a clear mandate. The agenda includes security and humanitarian issues. We are working constructively, focused, and without undue expectations. Our task is to maximize the advancement of those solutions that can bring lasting peace closer," Umerov emphasized.

New round of talks in Geneva: Umerov expects substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Switzerland
United States
Ukraine