New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - Umerov
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine, the US, and Russia are starting another round of negotiations. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, thanked the US and Switzerland for their support.
Today we are starting another round of negotiations in a trilateral format – Ukraine, the USA, Russia
He expressed gratitude to "the American side for its involvement and consistent work in the negotiation process," and to Switzerland "for organizing and providing conditions for the meetings."
"We have a framework of work agreed upon by the President of Ukraine and a clear mandate. The agenda includes security and humanitarian issues. We are working constructively, focused, and without undue expectations. Our task is to maximize the advancement of those solutions that can bring lasting peace closer," Umerov emphasized.
