Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skies

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
12:23 PM • 322 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 802 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 9602 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 17447 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 29404 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 40843 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 49571 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 37536 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 61447 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 33893 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
2m/s
65%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Land and territories will be the main topic of the Geneva talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US today – ReutersFebruary 17, 04:45 AM • 19090 views
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 16494 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 16807 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 14795 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 16683 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 11600 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 31274 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 41389 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 61457 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 66829 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Musician
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 3756 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 2964 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 21648 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 19345 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 22029 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
WhatsApp
Facebook

Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Rumors about American pilots with combat experience in Afghanistan and the Middle East, who are now performing combat missions in Ukraine, were spread by foreign media.

Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skies

The Air Force stated that combat flights on F-16s are performed by Ukrainian pilots, and information about foreign pilots, which was widely disseminated by foreign media, is rumors. This was reported by the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat on the air of the national telethon on February 17, UNN reports.

Details

Interesting information appeared and immediately spread through the information space. We didn't even immediately refute it; we wanted to see the reaction of the enemy, who always sees a large number of foreigners here.

- said Ihnat.

Thus, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (as he himself noted even in his post on his Facebook page) reacted to the information from the French publication Intelligence Online that Ukraine allegedly created a separate F-16 squadron with American pilots who have combat experience in Afghanistan and the Middle East, and combat sorties are carried out with the participation of Dutch specialists.

According to Ihnat, this publication is false, and the publication itself has a dubious reputation. He emphasized that Ukraine is indeed actively cooperating with international partners within the aviation coalition, but combat flights on F-16s are performed by Ukrainian pilots.

The head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that currently our compatriots in military aviation demonstrate such a level of professionalism that surprises partner countries.

Recall

In 2025, Ukraine trained over 5,000 drone operators and new groups of Air Force pilots.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Yurii Ihnat
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Afghanistan
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon