"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva
Kyiv • UNN
US President's Special Envoy Steve Vitkoff announced significant progress after the first day of trilateral talks in Geneva. Both sides agreed to inform their leaders and continue working towards reaching an agreement.
Special Envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, announced "significant progress" after the first day of negotiations in Geneva. This is reported by UNN.
Details
According to him, "at the direction of President Trump," the United States held a third series of trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia.
President Trump's success in bringing both sides of this war together has led to significant progress, and we are proud to work under his leadership to stop the killing in this terrible conflict. Both sides have agreed to brief their leaders and continue to work towards an agreement.
He also thanked the Swiss Confederation for "their hospitality during today's meetings."
Recall
According to journalist Barak Ravid, Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group in Geneva "reached a dead end". The reason was the positions presented by Russia's new chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.
