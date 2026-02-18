$43.170.07
February 17, 06:24 PM
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Popular news
US did not provide licenses for Patriot missile production in Europe - ZelenskyyFebruary 17, 08:11 PM • 5540 views
Ukraine expects new defense support packages to start arriving by February 24 - OPFebruary 17, 09:14 PM • 5378 views
The number of victims of Russian UAVs in Sumy region has increased to 11February 17, 09:33 PM • 6660 views
Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group reached a dead end - AxiosFebruary 17, 09:47 PM • 7382 views
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increased, State Emergency Service reported detailsPhotoFebruary 17, 10:57 PM • 4554 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 34417 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 48908 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 56784 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 77585 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 80853 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 9322 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 22435 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 18310 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 28495 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 26195 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

US President's Special Envoy Steve Vitkoff announced significant progress after the first day of trilateral talks in Geneva. Both sides agreed to inform their leaders and continue working towards reaching an agreement.

"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva

Special Envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, announced "significant progress" after the first day of negotiations in Geneva. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, "at the direction of President Trump," the United States held a third series of trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia.

President Trump's success in bringing both sides of this war together has led to significant progress, and we are proud to work under his leadership to stop the killing in this terrible conflict. Both sides have agreed to brief their leaders and continue to work towards an agreement.

- Witkoff wrote on social media X.

He also thanked the Swiss Confederation for "their hospitality during today's meetings."

Recall

According to journalist Barak Ravid, Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group in Geneva "reached a dead end". The reason was the positions presented by Russia's new chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.

Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - Axios18.02.26, 04:39 • 3732 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

