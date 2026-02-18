"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva

Special Envoy of US President Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, announced "significant progress" after the first day of negotiations in Geneva. This is reported by UNN.

According to him, "at the direction of President Trump," the United States held a third series of trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia.

President Trump's success in bringing both sides of this war together has led to significant progress, and we are proud to work under his leadership to stop the killing in this terrible conflict. Both sides have agreed to brief their leaders and continue to work towards an agreement.