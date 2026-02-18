$43.170.07
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a face-to-face meeting with Putin is the best way to resolve the territorial issue. He instructed his team to organize such a meeting in Geneva.

Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - Axios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the best way to achieve a breakthrough on the territorial issue is to meet with Putin face-to-face. This was reported by Axios, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the head of state instructed his team to raise the issue of a future meeting at the leaders' level in Geneva.

It is also indicated that during the second round of negotiations, Russian officials promised to "consult with Moscow" and return with a detailed position on the territorial issue.

Although political dialogue is progressing slowly, Zelenskyy said that military talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi were more productive. He said that the parties largely agreed on a mechanism for monitoring a ceasefire with US-led drones, if one is reached.

- the article says.

The publication adds that Ukraine insists on involving European countries in this process, while the Russians oppose it.

Recall

According to journalist Barak Ravid, Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group in Geneva "reached a dead end". The reason was the positions presented by Russia's new chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.

Ukraine is ready to discuss the withdrawal of troops from Donbas, but Russia must do the same - Zelenskyy17.02.26, 21:36 • 2828 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine