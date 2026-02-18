Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - Axios
He instructed his team to organize such a meeting in Geneva.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the best way to achieve a breakthrough on the territorial issue is to meet with Putin face-to-face. This was reported by Axios, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the head of state instructed his team to raise the issue of a future meeting at the leaders' level in Geneva.
It is also indicated that during the second round of negotiations, Russian officials promised to "consult with Moscow" and return with a detailed position on the territorial issue.
Although political dialogue is progressing slowly, Zelenskyy said that military talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi were more productive. He said that the parties largely agreed on a mechanism for monitoring a ceasefire with US-led drones, if one is reached.
The publication adds that Ukraine insists on involving European countries in this process, while the Russians oppose it.
According to journalist Barak Ravid, Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group in Geneva "reached a dead end". The reason was the positions presented by Russia's new chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.
