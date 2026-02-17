Ukraine is ready to discuss the withdrawal of troops from Donbas, but Russia must do the same - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to discuss the withdrawal of troops from the Donetsk region, but Russia must do the same. Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Axios, as reported by UNN.

As the publication writes, Zelenskyy reiterated that the best way to achieve a breakthrough on territorial issues is to meet with Putin face-to-face. He said he instructed his team to raise the issue of a future meeting at the leaders' level in Geneva.

It is reported that American mediators proposed that Ukrainian troops withdraw from the parts of Donbas they currently hold and allow this territory to become a demilitarized "free economic zone."

Zelenskyy is ready to discuss troop withdrawal but urged Moscow to withdraw its troops an equivalent distance and rejected Russia's claims of sovereignty over the zone - adds the publication.

It is noted that Zelenskyy claimed that during the second round of negotiations, Russian officials promised to consult with Moscow and return with a detailed position on the territorial issue.

The President also stated that Washington and Kyiv agreed that any agreement must be put to a referendum of the Ukrainian people.

If this agreement simply involves the Ukrainian side withdrawing from Donbas, sacrificing the sovereignty and citizenship of the people living there - he believes it will be rejected.

Emotionally, people will never forgive this. Never. They will not forgive... me, they will not forgive the USA - said Zelenskyy, adding that Ukrainians "cannot understand why" they would be asked to give up additional land.

This is part of our country, all these citizens, the flag, the land - added the head of state.

In addition, Zelenskyy stated that, in his opinion, if the agreement simply freezes the current front lines, where Russia holds territories, the Ukrainian people will accept it.

I think that if we include in the document... that we remain where we remain, on the contact line, I think people will support this in a referendum. This is my opinion - noted the President.

The first day of trilateral negotiations concluded in Geneva. Tomorrow morning, the political and military groups will continue their work.