Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedings

The land on Rozkydaylivska Street in Odesa, where the scandalous "Odrex" clinic is located, has become the center of a criminal investigation. Law enforcement officers are checking whether there was an unauthorized expansion of the territory and changes to state registers without proper legal grounds. An analysis of open sources shows that the owners of the company that owns the plot and the beneficiaries of the structures through which "Odrex" operates are the same people. So, is it a coincidence or a well-thought-out model of illegal land grabbing? Read more in the UNN material.

Acacia Factory and its land

According to open sources, the factory was founded in the late 90s. It was already registered at the address: Rozkydaylivska, 69/71.

As of today, among the declared activities of the LLC are: rental and operation of real estate, clothing production, textile trade, and even hospital activities and medical practice.

In September 2007, "Acacia Factory" changed its status from a closed joint-stock company to a limited liability company.

This legal entity is the owner of the land plot with cadastral number 5110137500:15:002:0003, which is currently under investigation: the plot area is 1.4931 hectares; category – industrial land; intended purpose according to classification 11.02: "For the placement and operation of main, auxiliary and ancillary buildings and structures of processing, machine-building and other industrial enterprises." In other words, it is about land on which, according to documents, production workshops, warehouses, and auxiliary structures of an industrial enterprise can be located.

Early 2010s: the emergence of the Odrex clinic

However, just 5 years later (in 2012), the private medical institution "Odrex" began operating on this land. The buildings located on the industrial plot and having a specific industrial purpose are leased by "Acacia Factory" LLC to the structure through which the clinic operated in those years.

Journalists suspect that it was during this period that an illegal unauthorized seizure of the adjacent territory could have occurred, followed by an illegal change of the object type from "non-residential buildings and structures" to "non-residential buildings of a healthcare institution."

At the same time, according to the State Architectural and Construction Control Department, no permits for construction work and commissioning of the facility at this address were registered. These circumstances became the basis for the opening of criminal proceedings.

Who owns the land under the scandalous Odrex clinic

Given the circumstances, another important question arises: Who actually owns the land and who will be held responsible for violating the law, if this fact is proven by law enforcement? As UNN previously reported, the current co-owners of "Acacia Factory" LLC, which owns the land on Rozkydaylivska, 69/71, are: Iryna Zaykova (42%), Larysa Mysotska (57.38%), and Yevhen Savitsky (0.619%). In addition, Leonid Kuchuk (who positions himself as the founder and ideological inspirer of the "Odrex" clinic) was previously among the founders, but he later withdrew from the factory's founders.

The same surnames appear among the founders of "Medical House Odrex" LLC – the legal entity under whose license the scandalous clinic operates today. The controlling stake in this company is also concentrated in Iryna Zaykova (61.69%), with a significant share held by Larysa Mysotska (17.52%), Tigran Arutyunyan (20.56%), and Yevhen Savitsky (0.23%).

According to documents, "Acacia Factory" LLC and "Medical House Odrex" LLC are different legal entities. But in fact, the land, the buildings, and the medical business operating there are controlled by the same people.

But that's not all. Our attention was drawn to the time when the factory's ownership form changed from CJSC to LLC - September 2007. At the same time, Kuchuk, Mysotska, Savitsky, and Zaykova became co-owners of "Acacia." And as follows from the court ruling, two months before that, the factory acquired ownership of the very land plot that appears in the criminal proceedings. Of course, this looks like a coincidence, but there are at least two caveats to it:

First caveat. Leonid Kuchuk and his long-term business partners, as the media indicated, have been registering their companies on Rozkydaylivska since the 90s, and it seems that when the opportunity arose to acquire land that was already being used, it was done.

Second caveat. At the time of the acquisition of the specified plot, the "Acacia" factory was managed by Olga Gramma, and as of today, it is managed by Oleksandr Gramma. Whether they are relatives or not is unknown to us. But from open registers, we learn that after leaving the position of head of "Acacia," Olga Gramma manages the company "Automobilist-A," whose founder is currently Viktor Bezinaru (to whom, it seems, all the "written-off" firms of the owners of the "Odrex" clinic go, because it was to him that the company "House of Medicine" was re-registered, which appears in the criminal proceedings about the death of Odesa businessman Adnan Kivan). "Automobilist-A" is also such a "written-off" company, because earlier its co-owners were Zaykova, Mysotska, and Savitsky.

Thus, it seems that both the acquisition of the land plot and its subsequent expansion and change of intended purpose are quite logically connected with those who are behind the clinic.

Political context and how Gurvits may be connected to the land under Odrex

There is another aspect to this story that cannot be ignored – time and political context. As we mentioned earlier, "Acacia Factory" became the owner of the plot in 2007 – precisely during the period of active redistribution of land resources in Odesa. At that time, the city was governed by Eduard Gurvits, and land decisions were made in a rather opaque atmosphere, which repeatedly became the subject of journalistic investigations.

Earlier, UNN wrote about the connections of the founder of the "Odrex" brand, Leonid Kuchuk, with the political environment of that time. In the media, he was called Gurvits' sponsor, as well as a person who influenced the formation of the city council in 2006.

Given these facts, we have more logical questions: how exactly did a private company acquire ownership of almost one and a half hectares of industrial land within the city? Was it done on a competitive basis? Was the intended purpose subsequently changed in the prescribed manner? And one more question: could the presence of political contacts between Gurvits and Kuchuk have facilitated the adoption of necessary decisions during the formation of the Odrex business structure?

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers are checking the circumstances of the development and use of the land under the scandalous Odrex clinic. However, if the legality of the initial acquisition of the plot arises during the investigation, the political context of 2007-2008 may take on a completely different meaning.

Public position of the Odrex clinic regarding the criminal case on land

Under such circumstances, the public position of the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex looks contradictory: on the one hand, they insist that the clinic has nothing to do with the criminal proceedings, because the investigative actions allegedly concern exclusively the lessor, "Acacia Factory" LLC. On the other hand, they keep silent about the fact that the owners of the company that owns the land and the buildings on it and the founders of the Odrex clinic are actually the same people with interesting political influence and background.