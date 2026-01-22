$43.180.08
Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

Ukraine received 50 tons of humanitarian aid from the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Spain, and Norway. The aid includes transformers, generators, and other energy equipment.

Over 50 tons of humanitarian aid for the energy system from six countries arrived in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Due to the emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system, the state continues to actively attract international humanitarian aid. This was reported by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to him, over the past few days, six humanitarian cargoes totaling over 50 tons have arrived in Ukraine from the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Spain, and Norway. The aid includes power transformers, distribution cabinets, generators, lighting masts, and other energy equipment.

In addition, new batches of aid from international partners are expected to arrive in the near future. In particular, energy equipment from the Czech Republic is scheduled to arrive on Friday, and another 400 generators are heading to the capital from Poland. Aid from Austria is already being sent to the Ministry of Energy's reserve hub.

We are quickly processing all requests. 20 shipments - 114 tons of equipment - have already been sent to fuel and energy complex enterprises and critical infrastructure facilities.

- noted Denys Shmyhal.

He emphasized that all responsible structures have been instructed to promptly process the received aid, as the speed of restoring electricity and heat supply to Ukrainian homes directly depends on it.

The official thanked international partners for their support and assistance to Ukraine in the conditions of a difficult winter.

Recall

Japan will allocate $6 billion for humanitarian and technical support to Ukraine in 2026.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

