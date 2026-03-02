Over 50 attacks recorded on the front, enemy actively operating in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks has reached 52. The enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy is shelling border areas. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Budky, Koreniok, Neskuchne, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka were affected. The enemy also shelled Khrenivka, Kryvusha, Yasna Polyana, in the Chernihiv region. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 80 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky and Kupyansk directions, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded so far.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and in the area of the settlement of Serednie.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked once, in the area of Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out seven offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, and towards Illinivka, Novopavlivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 13 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Novopavlivka and Shevchenko. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Ternove and Zlahoda. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 23 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene, and towards Tsvitkove, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Sviatopetrivka, Huliaipilske. The defense forces are holding back the pressure, 19 attacks have already been repelled. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Barvinivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Dolynka, Liubytske. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place near Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1840 UAVs in a day - General Staff