Over 226,000 — the Ministry of Education and Science announced a record 2026 admissions campaign

Ukrainian higher education institutions enrolled 226,932 students in bachelor's programs, which is 31,770 more than last year. This was reported by Ukraine's Minister of Education and Science Andrii Butenko, UNN writes.

We have the results of the 2026 admissions campaign. As of October 15, the day the campaign ended, more than 237,000 applicants had been enrolled in bachelor's programs at Ukrainian higher education institutions — 16% more than last year - the statement said.

This year, applicants submitted more than 1.3 million applications to all levels of higher education. This is a record figure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Behind each of these figures are young people who associate their future with Ukrainian education. Despite the war, security challenges, and all the difficulties our universities face today - Butenko noted.

He noted that it is particularly important that interest is growing in specialties needed for the reconstruction and development of Ukraine.

Compared with last year, the number of students enrolled on state-funded places in construction and civil engineering increased by nearly 32%, in electrical engineering by 40%, and in automation and robotics by nearly 30%.

The five specialties with the largest number of students enrolled on state-funded places in bachelor's programs:

secondary education — 5,749 applicants;

construction and civil engineering — 3,318;

computer science — 2,946;

electrical engineering — 2,864;

agronomy — 2,343.

We also have results for other levels of higher education. More than 97,000 applicants were enrolled in master's programs after completing a bachelor's degree, including more than 28,000 on state-funded places. Another 10,249 applicants were enrolled in medical, pharmaceutical, and veterinary master's programs after secondary school, - Butenko said.

A total of 6,410 applicants are beginning training as PhDs and Doctors of Arts — 11.2% more than last year. More than 5,200 of them will study at the state's expense.

More than half of the applicants receive some form of state support — state-funded places, transfer to state-funded places through the redistribution of places, or grants covering part of the cost of contract-based education.

This year, grant support was extended for the first time to applicants entering master's programs on the basis of a bachelor's degree: the basic grant amounts are 27,000 or 40,000 hryvnias per academic year.

Another important result: nearly 73% of applicants enrolled on state-funded places in bachelor's and medical master's programs received a place according to their first preference, while more than 93% received one of their first three preferences - Butenko concluded.

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