Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions

Power outage schedules are again in effect today in 12 regions of Ukraine from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., there are blackouts due to Russian attacks in 3 regions, electricity consumption remains at a high level, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" and the Ministry of Energy on Friday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Sumy regions - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As a result of repeated Russian strikes on energy facilities, as of this morning, there are blacked-out consumers in several regions. In particular, in Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The situation in Chernihiv region also remains difficult - noted Ukrenergo.

As stated, emergency restoration work is ongoing in all regions where networks are damaged. And, as noted, energy workers are doing everything possible to restore stable power supply for all consumers as soon as possible.

Due to the consequences of previous Russian shelling, including the massive missile and drone attack on the energy system on October 22, today from 07:00 to 23:00, hourly shutdown schedules are applied in 12 regions with a volume of 1.5 to 2.5 queues simultaneously. Also, during the same period, power limitation schedules for industry and business are in effect throughout Ukraine - indicated Ukrenergo.

"Electricity consumption remains at a high level," the report says.

As noted, today at 6:00 a.m. it was the same as at the same time the previous day. And on October 23, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 2.6% higher than the maximum of the previous day. Due to the smaller volume of consumption restriction measures applied in most regions of Ukraine.