Orban threatens to block EU budget of 100 billion euros for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1410 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that he would vote against the EU budget for 2028–2034, which provides for the allocation of 100 billion euros to support Ukraine. He justifies this by saying that the budget "sends Hungarians' money to Ukraine" and "destroys Hungarian farmers."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, known for his pro-Russian stance, has once again threatened the European Union. He stated that he would vote against the EU budget for 2028–2034, which allocates 100 billion euros to support Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Orbán's post on the social network Facebook.  

Details

Viktor Orbán stated that he would not support the EU budget because this budget "sends Hungarian money to Ukraine" and destroys Hungarian farmers.

I will never accept any EU budget that sends Hungarian money to Ukraine. I will never accept an EU budget that destroys Hungarian farmers.

- wrote the Hungarian official.

In addition, he expressed concern that the new EU budget "will make Hungary vulnerable to blackmail."

I will never agree that we, Hungarians, will receive the funding due to us only when we submit to Brussels' policy on war, immigration, and gender equality.

- Orbán's post reads.

"It would be good if Brussels also learned: the Hungarian answer is never," concluded the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Recall

On July 16, the European Commission presented a proposal for the EU budget for 2028-2034 amounting to 2 trillion euros. Of this amount, 100 billion euros are planned to be allocated to Ukraine to support its recovery and path to EU membership.

France supports the European Commission's proposal for an EU budget of almost 2 trillion euros for 2028–2034, citing threats from Russia. Germany, Austria, Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands consider such expenditures excessive and demand a more frugal approach.

Orban doesn't know where Ukraine is: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to help him find it17.07.25, 13:50 • 10728 views

Vita Zelenetska

