Orban doesn't know where Ukraine is: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to help him find it
Kyiv • UNN
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that he does not know what Ukraine is and where it is located. In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine published the country's coordinates and its description, provided by the Grok chatbot.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that he does not know what Ukraine is or where it is located. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to this statement and helped him "find" the country, reports UNN.
Details
First, we urgently need a ceasefire and peace. Then we must define Ukraine – its borders, its population. Currently, we don't even know what Ukraine is or where it is located. Ultimately, once peace and clarity are restored, we can conclude long-term agreements with Russia and lay the groundwork for a strategic partnership with Ukraine – one that will protect our sovereignty and ensure Europe's future. This is what we must achieve
MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi decided to help Orbán find Ukraine after all and published the response of Musk's chatbot Grok with Ukraine's coordinates on the social network "X".
Attention, Orbán
Ukraine is a sovereign state in Eastern Europe, which gained independence in 1991 after the collapse of the USSR. Borders: with Russia (east/northeast), Belarus (north), Poland/Slovakia (west), Hungary/Romania/Moldova (southwest), Black/Azov Sea (south). Capital: Kyiv. Area: 603,628 km². As of July 2025, Russia occupies about 17% of Ukraine's territory (Crimea, parts of Donbas, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia), but the borders are internationally recognized
Addition
Orbán stated that Russia poses no real threat to NATO, as the alliance is much stronger. He also emphasized that his task is to keep Ukraine out of NATO.
Viktor Orbán also stated that his country "stopped" Ukraine's accession to the European Union.