On the left bank and Pechersk in Kyiv, the situation with water and heat is difficult - mayor

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:08 AM • 1976 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 3786 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 8242 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 11635 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 12930 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 12663 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 33026 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 64149 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 51030 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 49862 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 15294 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 9834 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 28913 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 30222 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 17319 views
Publications
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 3428 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 17579 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 59426 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 66071 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 63316 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Rafael Grossi
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Greenland
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 29121 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 44558 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 37705 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 42305 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 54160 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Film
Financial Times

On the left bank and Pechersk in Kyiv, the situation with water and heat is difficult - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

The situation with water supply and heating on the left bank of Kyiv and Pechersk remains difficult. Ukrenergo has introduced emergency power outages in the capital.

On the left bank and Pechersk in Kyiv, the situation with water and heat is difficult - mayor

The situation with water and heat on the left bank and in Pechersk in Kyiv remains difficult, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The situation with water supply and heat on the left bank and in Pechersk remains difficult

- Klitschko announced.

Regarding electricity, according to him, Ukrenergo has introduced emergency shutdown schedules in the capital.

Utility workers and energy workers, the mayor noted, are working to restore damaged critical infrastructure facilities.

173,000 families remain without electricity in the capital after the Russian attack, system draining planned again20.01.26, 10:59 • 2084 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Vitali Klitschko