On the left bank and Pechersk in Kyiv, the situation with water and heat is difficult - mayor

The situation with water and heat on the left bank and in Pechersk in Kyiv remains difficult, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Regarding electricity, according to him, Ukrenergo has introduced emergency shutdown schedules in the capital.

Utility workers and energy workers, the mayor noted, are working to restore damaged critical infrastructure facilities.

