Occupiers attacked Sumy community with a drone: two children injured

On the morning of February 10, 2026, Russian occupiers attacked the Sumy territorial community. As a result of the strike, young children were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, on the morning of February 10, 2026, in the Sumy community, the enemy attacked the homes of civilians. Two children were injured - a 12-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother. Their lives are not in danger. Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy City District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reported the prosecutor's office.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from eight to twelve years.

Recall

On Tuesday, February 10, in the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked the Malodanylivska community: critical infrastructure was attacked.

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 9 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured, including three children.