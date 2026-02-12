Occupiers attack Kherson CHP for two consecutive days - Naftogaz

For the second day in a row, Russian troops are striking the Kherson Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP) of the Naftogaz Group. The station is being attacked by various types of drones, UNN reports with reference to a statement from NJSC "Naftogaz."

There is further damage. Due to the constant threat of repeated attacks, it is currently impossible to fully assess the extent of the destruction. — said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

Naftogaz added that together with local authorities and the Government, they are doing everything possible to provide people with heat in the current conditions.

