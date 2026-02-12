$43.030.06
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outraged
Occupiers attack Kherson CHP for two consecutive days - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Kherson CHP of Naftogaz Group has been under drone attacks for the second day in a row. It is currently impossible to assess the extent of the damage due to the constant threat of attacks.

Occupiers attack Kherson CHP for two consecutive days - Naftogaz

For the second day in a row, Russian troops are striking the Kherson Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP) of the Naftogaz Group. The station is being attacked by various types of drones, UNN reports with reference to a statement from NJSC "Naftogaz."

There is further damage. Due to the constant threat of repeated attacks, it is currently impossible to fully assess the extent of the destruction.

— said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine."

Naftogaz added that together with local authorities and the Government, they are doing everything possible to provide people with heat in the current conditions.

Antonina Tumanova

