"The heating situation in Kherson is one of the most critical": Russians attack Kherson CHP for a day - Naftogaz

Russians continue to attack the Kherson CHP with artillery and drones; shelling almost never stopped last day, the heating situation in Kherson is one of the most critical, the Naftogaz Group reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Over the past day, Russian troops deliberately shelled the Kherson thermal power plant with artillery and drones. - reported Naftogaz.

As the company noted, the main goal of enemy attacks is to prevent the restoration of damaged equipment and complicate further repair work.

The Kherson CHP was the only source of heat supply for tens of thousands of city residents, the company noted.

Under constant shelling, the Naftogaz Group, together with local authorities, as stated, "is working to provide Kherson residents with alternative heat sources."

"Already this week, the Naftogaz Group will deliver another batch of aid to the city - an additional 950 gas heaters along with cylinders. Other measures are also being taken to ensure backup supply. The heating situation in Kherson is one of the most critical. We are coordinating our actions with the government and local authorities," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

As of today, Naftogaz, as stated, "has already delivered 1,000 electric heaters to Kherson, as well as 750 gas heaters complete with cylinders. Aid arrives in the city in stages, taking into account the security situation and urgent needs."

"The Naftogaz Group continues to work in an enhanced mode, focusing on supporting residents of frontline regions and finding solutions for passing the heating season in conditions of constant attacks on civilian energy infrastructure," the company noted.

Recall

As the Kherson OVA reported back in late December, in Kherson, "Almost every day there are hits on the CHP."