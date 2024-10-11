Northern Lights illuminate the night sky across Ukraine: photos
Kyiv • UNN
A rare phenomenon of the northern lights was recorded in different regions of Ukraine at night. Photos of the illuminated sky were published from the north to the south of the country against the backdrop of a powerful solar storm.
The northern lights were again observed in Ukraine at night against the backdrop of a powerful solar storm. The rare phenomenon was captured in both the north and south of the country, and the photos were posted online, UNN reports.
Details
Photos were shared with the sky illuminated by the glow from Khmelnytsky, Lviv, Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and regions, and in the south - from Odesa and Crimea.
