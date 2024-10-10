ukenru
Powerful solar storm is approaching the Earth - forecast

Powerful solar storm is approaching the Earth - forecast

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10742 views

NOAA warns of a strong geomagnetic storm on Thursday and Friday.

A powerful solar storm is approaching the Earth, which could strain power grids, space weather forecasters said on Wednesday, UNN reports citing CBS News.

Details

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a severe geomagnetic storm warning for Thursday and Friday after a solar flare was detected earlier this week. Such a storm could temporarily disrupt power and radio signals, the publication points out.

NOAA has notified operators of power plants and orbiting spacecraft to take precautionary measures. It has also warned the US Federal Emergency Management Agency of possible power outages as the organization deals with the aftermath of the hurricanes.

Forecasters do not expect the latest solar storm to surpass the one that hit Earth in May, which was the strongest in two decades. But they won't know for sure until it is only 1.6 million kilometers away, where spacecraft can measure it.

The storm could also cause the northern lights, according to NOAA. Astronomy enthusiasts are reminded to point their smartphones upward for photos; the devices can often capture the aurora borealis, which are not visible to the human eye, the publication notes.

Addendum

The solar storm in May caused bright auroras across the Northern Hemisphere and, as noted, did not cause any serious disruptions.

The sun is reportedly near the peak of its current 11-year cycle, which has been the cause of all the recent solar activity.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society News of the World
earthEarth

