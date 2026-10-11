No one in Kyiv knows anything about the "energy truce" announced by Trump – FT

The Ukrainian authorities currently have no information about an "energy ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia, which was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. This was reported by Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller, citing a senior official close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN writes.

Details

According to the publication's source, Trump's statement came amid another wave of Russian strikes on Kyiv, after which repair crews are working to restore public utilities.

Repair crews have just restored electricity and water supplies in Kyiv following Russian strikes a few minutes ago. No one had heard about this ceasefire – the Ukrainian official said.

What Trump said earlier

The U.S. president said on Truth Social that Ukraine and Russia had allegedly agreed to an immediate "energy ceasefire" and urged both sides not to violate the agreement.

At the same time, Trump did not specify the duration of the ceasefire, its precise terms, or its monitoring mechanisms. The Financial Times report indicates that, at least at the time of the Ukrainian official's statement, he was unaware of any such agreement.

Trump announced that an immediate "energy truce" between Ukraine and Russia had come into effect