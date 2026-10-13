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New EU sanctions against Russia: who was sanctioned and for what

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

The EU has added 826 enterprises and 743 executives of Russia’s military-industrial complex to its sanctions list. Separate restrictions have been imposed on 77 participants in illegal elections in the temporarily occupied territories.

New EU sanctions against Russia: who was sanctioned and for what

The sanctions package against russia introduced by the European Union the day before included enterprises that manufacture ballistic missiles, communications equipment, electronics, radio navigation systems, and specialized equipment, as well as enterprises involved in mechanical engineering and shipbuilding, and their executives. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that 826 legal entities were included in the EU sanctions list, most of them proposals submitted to European partners by Ukraine. In particular, these are:

  • the joint-stock company "Salyut," involved in the manufacture of Kh-59 missiles and RM-48U ballistic missiles;
    • the Elekon plant, which is an important enterprise in the production chain for Iskander-M ballistic missiles, Kh-101 missiles, and control systems for Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets;
      • "Zlatoust Machine-Building Plant," which supplies missile casings for high-explosive warheads, manufactures strategic missiles for russia’s navy, and is involved in the space industry;
        • "Svetlana-Semiconductors" and "VZPP-Micron" — among the most important manufacturers of military-purpose microelectronics in russia, in particular for missiles, air defense, and electronic warfare.

          Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against the manufacturers of "Iskander" and "Zircon" missiles and financial intermediaries of the Russian Federation11.10.26, 20:31 • 4048 views

          Sanctions were also imposed on 743 individuals. They include executives of enterprises working for Russia’s military-industrial complex:

          • Igor Vilnit, CEO of the Rubin Design Bureau, one of Russia’s key developers of nuclear-powered submarines, including strategic missile carriers;
            • Mikhail Budnichenko, CEO of Sevmash, Russia’s main shipyard for the construction of nuclear-powered submarines;
              • Dmitry Avtaykin, head of Russian Space Systems, which provides navigation for missiles, drones, and the space communications of the Russian occupiers;
                • Igor Yanakevich, CEO of Aquarius, a major Russian manufacturer of computer equipment and IT solutions that creates computer infrastructure for the occupiers, special services, and defense plants.

                  Sybiga will travel to Luxembourg for a meeting of EU foreign ministers – sanctions against Russia and Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will be discussed11.10.26, 19:58 • 4726 views

                  The European Union also imposed sanctions on 77 individuals who participated in the illegal "elections" to russia’s State Duma in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as members of russia’s Central Election Commission. Sanctions were imposed, in particular, on:

                  • former acting Prime Minister of Ukraine and former head of the NBU Serhii Arbuzov, who ran for russia’s State Duma this year;
                    • Russian cosmonaut Oleh Novitskyi, whose political activities are aimed at legitimizing the occupation of Ukrainian territories;
                      • Russian propagandist Iryna Kuksenkova.

                        "Ukraine emphasizes that the consistent strengthening of sanctions against Russia’s military-industrial complex is an important component of limiting Russia’s ability to continue its aggression against Ukraine. At the same time, it is important to continue restricting access to critical components and technologies and to strengthen oversight of compliance with sanctions," the Office of the President emphasized.

                        To recap

                        The EU imposed sanctions on 1,569 individuals and companies, more than half of them linked to the production of ballistic missiles. Separately, restrictions were imposed on 77 individuals over the "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories.

                        Ukraine has submitted a list of ten more Russian oligarchs to the EU for sanctions — Foreign Ministry12.10.26, 20:59 • 31455 views

                        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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