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Ukraine has submitted a list of ten more Russian oligarchs to the EU for sanctions — Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5450 views

Ukraine has proposed that the EU add ten more Russian oligarchs to its sanctions lists. Andrii Sybiha called for strong, rather than gradual, restrictions.

Ukraine has submitted a list of ten more Russian oligarchs to the EU for sanctions — Foreign Ministry
Illustrative photo

Ukraine has submitted to the EU a list of ten more Russian oligarchs to be added to the sanctions lists. This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha following a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in Luxembourg, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

I informed our partners in the EU that Ukraine has already submitted a list of ten more Russian oligarchs for sanctions to be imposed. Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Commissioner of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Sanctions Policy, who took part in the meeting, outlined our strategy for further increasing pressure on Russia 

- Sybiha reported. 

The Foreign Minister stressed that the proper strategy for pressuring the Russian Federation is powerful sanctions strikes, rather than the introduction of gradual restrictions.

It should be added that

The EU adopted its largest sanctions package against Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion — around 1,600 sanctions designations, a significant portion of which, he said, are based on Ukrainian proposals and evidence.

Antonina Tumanova

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