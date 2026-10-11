Sybiga will travel to Luxembourg for a meeting of EU foreign ministers – sanctions against Russia and Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will be discussed

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha will visit Luxembourg on October 12, where he will participate in a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the European Union. The main topics of the talks will be strengthening sanctions against Russia, defense support for Ukraine, and progress toward EU membership. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Sybiha will attend the meeting at the invitation of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

During the meeting, the minister will brief European partners on the intensification of Russian attacks, civilian casualties, the urgent needs of the Ukrainian military, and the progress of diplomatic efforts to end the war.

What issues Ukraine will raise

The Ukrainian side will pay particular attention to strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia and fully utilizing frozen Russian assets.

Sybiha will also raise the issues of protecting Ukraine's skies, strengthening energy resilience, unblocking the export of Ukrainian food, and opening negotiating clusters on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the foreign minister will hold a series of bilateral talks with his European counterparts. The visit program also includes meetings with Luxembourg officials.

Sybiga announced increased pressure on the Russian Federation after talks with Europeans