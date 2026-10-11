Sybiga announced increased pressure on the Russian Federation after talks with Europeans

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held telephone talks with the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Germany, and Norway, during which he discussed increasing pressure on Russia. According to him, the next week should demonstrate the determination of European partners to counter Russian aggression, UNN writes, citing a statement by the head of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

Details

Sybiha spoke with the United Kingdom's representative, Ed Miliband, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, and Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. The parties discussed further support for Ukraine, ways to increase economic pressure on Russia, and agreed on a schedule for future contacts.

The support of our partners remains unwavering. We discussed not only how to maintain pressure on Russia's war machine, but also how to increase it. We also agreed on a schedule for our future contacts – the minister noted.

Ukraine expects decisive steps from Europe

Sybiha emphasized that Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities are continuing unabated, and that civilians continue to fall victim to them. According to the minister, nearly 100 people were killed as a result of Russian strikes over the past week alone.

Now is not the time for weakness. The coming week must become a week of European strength, determination, and increased pressure on Moscow. Together, we can put an end to Putin's celebrations and deliver a powerful blow to his economy and military-industrial complex – the Foreign Minister stated.

The minister also thanked international partners who support increasing pressure on Russia for the sake of shared security and the swiftest possible achievement of peace. At the same time, he did not name any specific new restrictive measures or agreements resulting from the talks.

"Putin sees weakness": Sybiha criticized the US decision to ease sanctions against Russia