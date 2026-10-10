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"Putin sees weakness": Sybiha criticized the US decision to ease sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

Andrii Sybiha criticized the US authorization to sell Russian petroleum products. The minister called for increased pressure on Moscow.

"Putin sees weakness": Sybiha criticized the US decision to ease sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized the US decision to allow the sale of Russian petroleum products. According to him, easing sanctions will not contribute to ending the war, but will only demonstrate weakness to moscow. The diplomat wrote this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

Easing sanctions does not bring peace closer and does not help global markets. The only thing that could truly lower prices would be a ceasefire in the energy sector

– the minister emphasized.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine is ready for such a ceasefire right now. In his view, sufficient international pressure could force moscow to agree to a similar step.

Sybiha warned against a policy of appeasement

Instead, putin sees weakness. And a weak strategy never delivers meaningful results, just as a policy of appeasement never brings peace

– the head of the Foreign Ministry stated.

The Ukrainian minister's reaction came after Donald Trump and vladimir putin reached agreements on supplying Russian petroleum products to the American market.

Kyiv emphasizes the need to increase pressure on russia instead of easing economic restrictions.

Gifts to Putin will not bring peace; Russia will "repay" the diesel with further terror — Zelenskyy on Trump's statement09.10.26, 22:46 • 13901 view

Stepan Haftko

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Andriy Sybiha
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