Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against the manufacturers of "Iskander" and "Zircon" missiles and financial intermediaries of the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed three decrees imposing sanctions against individuals and companies that ensure the production of Russian missiles, help Moscow circumvent international restrictions, and operate in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the President, writes UNN.

Details

The first sanctions package covers 70 Russian citizens, including engineers, technologists, and executives of enterprises involved in the production of Iskander-M ballistic missiles and Zircon hypersonic missiles.

The second package targets 28 individuals and 27 legal entities that, according to the Ukrainian side, help Russia circumvent financial sanctions. The list includes, in particular, cryptocurrency exchange operators and participants in the shadow banking network A7.

Companies and maritime vessels were also subjected to restrictions

The third sanctions package concerns activities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It includes 10 individuals and 21 legal entities, as well as two maritime vessels that, according to the Office of the President, operate in Russia's interests.

Thus, the new restrictions cover several areas at once — from Russia's military-industrial complex to financial schemes for circumventing sanctions and economic activity in the occupied territories.

Sybiga will travel to Luxembourg for a meeting of EU foreign ministers – sanctions against Russia and Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will be discussed