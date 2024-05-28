New EU rules for large messengers will not affect Telegram: why

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 6912 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 84789 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141275 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146252 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241041 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172279 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163927 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148080 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220469 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112973 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111644 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 43159 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 62000 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107557 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 64012 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241047 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220472 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206941 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232959 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220057 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 6933 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15502 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22351 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107559 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111646 views
Actual
New EU rules for large messengers will not affect Telegram: why

New EU rules for large messengers will not affect Telegram: why

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16951 views

Telegram's lack of accountability and lax content moderation policies make it a popular platform for pro-Kremlin accounts to spread disinformation, which poses a challenge for European officials fighting fake news, as it remains outside the scope of the EU's Digital Services Act due to the size of its user base.

The Telegram messenger has become an important tool for pro-Kremlin accounts to spread disinformation. The main problem with Telegram is its lack of accountability, which complicates the work of European officials who are actively trying to combat fake news, UNN reports citing Bloomberg.

"Disinformation is being spread openly and completely uncontrollably on Telegram," said Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

She noted that requests to remove disturbing content often go unanswered: "This is a problem that other member states are also facing.

Telegram, owned by a Russian who fled the country a decade ago, functions as a central node in this ecosystem, a kind of bridge that propaganda groups use to distribute their content to active social communities in order to spread their narratives to a wider audience.

"Telegram is popular among various pro-Russian actors, as well as people who have been spreading disinformation for a long time, because there is almost no content moderation. Telegram's rules are very, very lenient in this regard," said Daniel Milo, former director of the Center for Countering Hybrid Threats at the Slovak Ministry of Interior.

The European Union has recently strengthened its powers to combat illegal and harmful content, aiming to prevent the spread of disinformation ahead of the European elections. However, when it comes to Telegram, these measures are less effective. According to the legislation, strict requirements apply to platforms with more than 45 million active users in Europe, but Telegram has only 41 million.

Denmark discusses restricting access to social networks for children under 1527.05.24, 20:37 • 23912 views

Callas noted that these figures do not reflect the full picture and called on the European Commission to conduct an independent assessment. So far, the European Commission has not commented on the matter. Thus, Telegram remains outside the scope of the EU's flagship Digital Services Act, which came into force in February.

"Calls for violence or damage to property are explicitly prohibited on Telegram," a company representative said in response to a question.

They say that moderators monitor the public parts of the platform to remove content that violates its terms of service.

According to Kallas, if Telegram were to be classified as a "very large online platform" under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), it would have to take measures to combat disinformation and strengthen content control. "This would ensure a level playing field in the domestic market, as other platforms have already made significant efforts to meet the requirements of the DSA," the Estonian Prime Minister said.

The main themes of Russia's disinformation campaigns include its war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, immigration, climate change, and the upcoming European Parliament elections, according to an internal EU study analyzed by Bloomberg.

According to security company Sekoia, one of the groups uses low-cost domain names, often registering them on Russian services, which makes them difficult for Western agencies to block. Such sites distribute links to disinformation via Telegram, trying to engage users in the viral spread of content on social media, especially in smaller countries.

"Almost a third of the content on Slovak Telegram accounts comes from or is directly taken from various Russian sources.Telegram plays a key role in spreading Russian narratives," Milo said, citing a study by the Slovak government.

Recall

Earlier, the European Union planned to create a supervisory body, the Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT), which will regulate the operation of the Telegram messenger throughout the EU.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

PoliticsTechnologies
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-commissionEuropean Commission
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
european-unionEuropean Union
telegramTelegram
europeEurope
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising