Denmark discusses restricting access to social networks for children under 15

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has proposed that the European Union set the age limit for social media use at 15 years. In her opinion, this should protect young users from harmful content and screen addiction. This was reported by POLITICO, according to UNN.

Details

"Today you can create a profile in most places if you are only 13 years old. But when you're 13, you're still a child," Frederiksen said in an article for Politiken, co-authored with MEP Kristel Schaldemose.

They believe that the age restriction should be accompanied by effective age verification tools, as tech giants are not responsible for this.

It is also noted that officials have proposed changes to "tighten legislation," including a ban on addictive designs and advertising for minors, as well as mandatory notification of users about how much time they spend on online platforms.

