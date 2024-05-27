ukenru
Denmark discusses restricting access to social networks for children under 15

Denmark discusses restricting access to social networks for children under 15

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23912 views

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has proposed that the EU set an age limit for social media use to protect young users from harmful content and screen addiction.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has proposed that the European Union set the age limit for social media use at 15 years. In her opinion, this should protect young users from harmful content and screen addiction. This was reported by POLITICO, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wants the EU to set the age limit for social media use at 15 years to protect young users from harmful content and screen addiction.

"Today you can create a profile in most places if you are only 13 years old. But when you're 13, you're still a child," Frederiksen said in an article for Politiken, co-authored with MEP Kristel Schaldemose.

They believe that the age restriction should be accompanied by effective age verification tools, as tech giants are not responsible for this.

It is also noted that officials have proposed changes to "tighten legislation," including a ban on addictive designs and advertising for minors, as well as mandatory notification of users about how much time they spend on online platforms.

Recall

According to the "Media Literacy Index of the Ukrainian Audience" study, the main source of socio-political information for most Ukrainians is social media and messengers, and television is gradually losing its position. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
mette-frederiksenMette Frederiksen
european-unionEuropean Union
polandPoland

