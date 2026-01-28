$42.960.17
Neither hypothermia nor an icy apartment: Police reveal circumstances of 88-year-old woman's death in Kyiv's Podil district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1622 views

Kyiv has refuted information about a woman's death from hypothermia in her apartment. The official cause of death for the 88-year-old Kyiv resident was chronic ischemic heart disease.

Neither hypothermia nor an icy apartment: Police reveal circumstances of 88-year-old woman's death in Kyiv's Podil district

A message is circulating online that a woman who survived the Holocaust died of hypothermia in Kyiv, and her apartment was allegedly covered with ice after a water pipe burst. However, the Kyiv City State Administration and the capital's police refute the information - the premises were dry, and the cause of death of the Kyiv resident was chronic ischemic heart disease, UNN reports.

Details

First, the Kyiv City State Administration reacted to the media reports and immediately emphasized that the information spread online about a woman who allegedly froze to death in her own apartment is not true.

According to the official conclusion of the forensic medical examination, the cause of death was heart failure caused by chronic ischemic heart disease. We urge media representatives and social network users to use verified official sources and refrain from spreading emotional, manipulative, and unreliable messages - the message says.

What do the police say?

The capital's police also denied information about the death of a woman due to hypothermia in an apartment in the capital's Podil.

Today, social networks and some media spread unreliable information that an elderly woman died of cold in an apartment building, and her apartment was covered with ice after a water pipe burst.

We inform you that the incident occurred about two weeks ago. At that time, law enforcement officers received a report from a local resident that his upstairs neighbor was flooding him. During the emergency opening of the door, police found an 88-year-old woman without signs of life. The apartment premises were dry, with the exception of an area in the kitchen due to a violation of the hermetic pipe system 

- the message says.

According to law enforcement officers, the woman's body was sent for a forensic medical examination, which established that the Kyiv resident's death was caused by chronic ischemic heart disease.

We appeal to the administrators of Telegram channels with a request not to speculate on the topic of the difficult energy situation in the country and not to create panic among citizens. Before publishing sensitive information, contact official sources to verify it 

- law enforcement officers summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

