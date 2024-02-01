Nearly three dozen localities suffered air strikes over the last day: situation at the front

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73313 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118257 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123024 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164956 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165303 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267824 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176876 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166852 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237847 views

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100751 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66820 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39366 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35603 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49093 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267823 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237845 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223166 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234737 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118258 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100470 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100902 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117401 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118034 views
Nearly three dozen localities suffered air strikes over the last day: situation at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29604 views

Over the past day, the enemy fired 97 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Over the last day, 66 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 94 air strikes, fired 97 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Residential private and apartment buildings, educational institutions, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupants struck again, using 4 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 2 enemy drones.

The following areas were hit by air strikes: Ulitsa, Seredina Buda in Sumy region; Velykyi Burlyk, Kolodyazne, Kyslivka, Synkivka in Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Serebryanske forestry, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Chasiv Yar, New York, Ocheretyno, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Urozhayne, Staromayorske in Donetsk Oblast; Bilohiria, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Krynky, Beryslav, Novoberislav, Sablukivka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Chervonyi Mayak, Shlyakhove in Kherson Oblast.

More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the JFO "North" in the Volyn and Polissya directions remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Terniv, Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six occupants' attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another 7 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 10 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack by the occupiers south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight enemy attacks north of Pryiutne, west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions.

Thus, over the past day, the enemy made three attempts to assault. None of them were successful.

"Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

The missile troops struck 5 artillery sites, 1 ammunition depot and 4 enemy air defense sites," the General Staff said in a statement.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
donetsDonets
avdiivkaAvdiivka
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
kh-59Kh-59
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising