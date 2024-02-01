Nearly three dozen localities suffered air strikes over the last day: situation at the front

Over the last day, 66 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 94 air strikes, fired 97 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Residential private and apartment buildings, educational institutions, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupants struck again, using 4 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 2 enemy drones.

The following areas were hit by air strikes: Ulitsa, Seredina Buda in Sumy region; Velykyi Burlyk, Kolodyazne, Kyslivka, Synkivka in Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Serebryanske forestry, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Terny, Chasiv Yar, New York, Ocheretyno, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Urozhayne, Staromayorske in Donetsk Oblast; Bilohiria, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Krynky, Beryslav, Novoberislav, Sablukivka, Kachkarivka, Mylove, Chervonyi Mayak, Shlyakhove in Kherson Oblast.

More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the JFO "North" in the Volyn and Polissya directions remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Terniv, Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six occupants' attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and another 7 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 10 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack by the occupiers south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight enemy attacks north of Pryiutne, west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions.

Thus, over the past day, the enemy made three attempts to assault. None of them were successful.

"Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

The missile troops struck 5 artillery sites, 1 ammunition depot and 4 enemy air defense sites," the General Staff said in a statement.