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Nawrocki warned what easing sanctions against Russia could lead to

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1996 views

The President of Poland spoke out against easing sanctions on Russia. He believes that only economic and military power can change Putin’s policy.

Nawrocki warned what easing sanctions against Russia could lead to

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said that he would oppose any decisions to ease sanctions or soften policy toward Russia. In his view, the Russian leadership can be forced to change its behavior only through economic and military pressure. This was reported by the Office of the President of Poland, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking to Polsat News journalists, the Polish leader emphasized that he had repeatedly raised the need for a tough stance toward Moscow during talks with European and world leaders.

According to Nawrocki, he also voiced this position in conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump. The Polish president is convinced that concessions to the Kremlin will not help change Vladimir Putin's policy.

Nawrocki explained why he opposes concessions to Russia

In many conversations with European leaders, at European and global forums, as well as in talks with President Donald Trump, I have repeated and will continue to repeat that only strength—economic or military, possessing a deterrent rather than an aggressive character—can influence Vladimir Putin's regime and the Russian Federation

– Nawrocki said.

He emphasized that this concerned deterrent strength specifically, rather than aggressive actions. In the Polish president's view, this approach should remain the foundation of international policy toward Russia.

Therefore, regardless of who makes the decision to ease sanctions or soften policy toward the Russian Federation, I will take a critical view of such actions

– the Polish president emphasized.

Thus, Nawrocki made it clear that he would not support easing pressure on Moscow regardless of who exactly initiated such a decision.

Poland's Foreign Minister criticized Trump for inviting Putin to the G20 summit01.10.26, 10:33 • 4762 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Karol Nawrocki
Donald Trump
Poland