Poland's Foreign Minister criticized Trump for inviting Putin to the G20 summit

U.S. President Donald Trump was wrong to invite Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to this year's G20 meeting in Atlanta, United States. Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said this, UNN writes, citing Bloomberg.

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"Putin should not be treated as a welcome guest while he is waging an aggressive colonial war," Sikorski told the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

Trump's approach, "unfortunately, helps bring Putin out of isolation," he said.

Rubio confirmed that Putin was invited to the G20 summit in Miami

Sikorski's comments, the publication notes, highlight the difficult balancing act facing Poland's nationalist president, Karol Nawrocki, who will represent the country at the summit at Trump's personal invitation. Nawrocki is on Russia's blacklist but seeks close ties with the U.S. president, who supported him in last year's election.

Sikorski also rejected calls for Poland to boycott the G20, amid reports that Russian officials were expected to take part in the meetings.

Britain will not restore direct contacts with Russia after Putin's invitation to the G20