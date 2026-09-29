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Britain will not restore direct contacts with Russia after Putin's invitation to the G20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

London is not changing its policy of having no direct contacts with Russian officials. Ed Miliband called this a demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine.

Britain will not restore direct contacts with Russia after Putin's invitation to the G20
Photo: Politico

The United Kingdom does not plan to resume direct contacts with Russian officials, despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to invite Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in Miami. British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said this in an interview with Politico, UNN reports.

Details

According to Miliband, the decision to invite Putin should be made independently by the United States. At the same time, he made it clear that London does not intend to follow such an approach.

We have had a longstanding policy of not having direct engagement with the Russians at my level since the invasion of Ukraine. We are not changing this policy

– Miliband said.

London maintains its distance from Moscow

The British Foreign Secretary explained that this position is, in particular, an expression of solidarity with Ukrainians. At the same time, he noted that different countries may make their own decisions regarding contacts with Moscow.

"Russia still needs to think about what is in its interests" — Putin said that all proposals for peace are "on the table"25.09.26, 20:16 • 5812 views

Miliband also confirmed that UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham plans to participate in the G20 summit in Miami. At the same time, the minister refused to question the US decision regarding the list of invitees to the meeting.

During the interview, Miliband also spoke about differences between London and the Trump administration regarding the future of the Chagos Islands. According to him, Washington currently does not agree with the agreement to transfer sovereignty over the archipelago to Mauritius, and he himself continues to discuss the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Senators urged Trump to cancel Putin’s invitation to the G20 summit - WP26.09.26, 07:31 • 22986 views

Stepan Haftko

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