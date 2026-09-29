Britain will not restore direct contacts with Russia after Putin's invitation to the G20

Photo: Politico

The United Kingdom does not plan to resume direct contacts with Russian officials, despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to invite Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in Miami. British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said this in an interview with Politico, UNN reports.

Details

According to Miliband, the decision to invite Putin should be made independently by the United States. At the same time, he made it clear that London does not intend to follow such an approach.

We have had a longstanding policy of not having direct engagement with the Russians at my level since the invasion of Ukraine. We are not changing this policy – Miliband said.

London maintains its distance from Moscow

The British Foreign Secretary explained that this position is, in particular, an expression of solidarity with Ukrainians. At the same time, he noted that different countries may make their own decisions regarding contacts with Moscow.

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Miliband also confirmed that UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham plans to participate in the G20 summit in Miami. At the same time, the minister refused to question the US decision regarding the list of invitees to the meeting.

During the interview, Miliband also spoke about differences between London and the Trump administration regarding the future of the Chagos Islands. According to him, Washington currently does not agree with the agreement to transfer sovereignty over the archipelago to Mauritius, and he himself continues to discuss the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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